Advertisement

Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.(United States Capitol Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor next week in the building’s Rotunda, congressional leaders said Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.

In their joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
The executive order directs every state agency to challenge any federal regulation that...
Gov. Abbott: Texas will fight to protect oil & gas industry from Biden administration
Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on...
Video shows worker spitting on grill at Taco Villa in Big Spring
In a region known for its football and baseball, the Permian Basin’s next athletic superstar is...
Curt Stallion vs. The World: The small-town Texas kid taking the WWE by storm
President Biden’s executive order aims to reduce prisons for profit and decrease incarcerations.
“All hat and no cattle”: what President Biden’s executive order on prisons for profit might mean for Big Spring

Latest News

A nasty situation unfolded at the Big Spring Taco Villa, forcing restaurant and city officials...
Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill
A nasty situation unfolded at the Big Spring Taco Villa, forcing restaurant and city officials...
Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill
Harvard University has invited a senior at Midland Lee to become a member of the class of 2025.
Midland Lee student’s first college acceptance letter comes from Harvard
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19