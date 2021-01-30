Advertisement

Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation

Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.(Odessa Police Department)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested five people in connection to an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.

Julian Encinas, 28; Jacob Leasure, 30; Jason Lemoine, 38; Juan Astorga, 44; and Robert Munoz, 58, were arrested as a result of a series of search warrants on several businesses and residences in Ector and Midland Counties. Andres Astorga, 19, is still wanted at this time. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Police say more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The Odessa Police Department issued a statement on Friday night saying, “The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office have seized several stolen vehicles and a large quantity of catalytic converters because of today’s operation. The investigation is still ongoing and each agency has identified numerous other people involved. More details will be released as the case evolves.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on...
Video shows worker spitting on grill at Taco Villa in Big Spring
The executive order directs every state agency to challenge any federal regulation that...
Gov. Abbott: Texas will fight to protect oil & gas industry from Biden administration
In a region known for its football and baseball, the Permian Basin’s next athletic superstar is...
Curt Stallion vs. The World: The small-town Texas kid taking the WWE by storm
President Biden’s executive order aims to reduce prisons for profit and decrease incarcerations.
“All hat and no cattle”: what President Biden’s executive order on prisons for profit might mean for Big Spring

Latest News

Odessa College Softball vs. Ranger
Odessa College Softball vs. Ranger
Lee girls’ basketball defeats Midland 52-25.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Rebels defeat Lady Dawgs
OC Basketball vs. Loyalty
OC Basketball vs. Loyalty
Abilene defeats Odessa 65-64 in final seconds of overtime
HIGHLIGHTS: Abilene defeats Odessa in overtime thriller