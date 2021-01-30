Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested five people in connection to an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.

Julian Encinas, 28; Jacob Leasure, 30; Jason Lemoine, 38; Juan Astorga, 44; and Robert Munoz, 58, were arrested as a result of a series of search warrants on several businesses and residences in Ector and Midland Counties. Andres Astorga, 19, is still wanted at this time. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Police say more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The Odessa Police Department issued a statement on Friday night saying, “The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office have seized several stolen vehicles and a large quantity of catalytic converters because of today’s operation. The investigation is still ongoing and each agency has identified numerous other people involved. More details will be released as the case evolves.”

