Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting

One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police are investigating a fatal shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge early Saturday morning.

MPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a verbal altercation outside the bar at closing time turned physical, leading to a shooting. The victim, Juan M. Anguiano, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. The next of kin has been notified.

During the investigation, it was discovered that multiple suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrival.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the MPD non-emergency at 432-685-7108.

