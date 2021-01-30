Midland Lee student’s first college acceptance letter comes from Harvard

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Harvard University has invited a senior at Midland Lee to become a member of the class of 2025.

Pranav Ganta boasts a 4.8 GPA and says the lowest grade he ever got was a 97 in physics.

Aside from being something of a genius, Ganta is also captain of the debate team, an avid volunteer, and the author of a biology guidebook for kids.

Pranav Ganta was by himself in his car when he got an email from Harvard telling him that he had been accepted early.

It came after much anticipation and left him in complete shock.

Ganta says that his teachers and classmates had more confidence in him getting in than he did.“Pranav is an amazing student. He really is a once in a generation kind of kid. He has a sweet disposition, he is caring for his classmates, and he is without a doubt the smartest person on campus...including most of us teachers,” said debate coach Joshua Wimberley.

Harvard isn’t the only Ivy League school Ganta applied to - he’s also considering Yale, and Princeton as well as Stanford.

The best of the best go to these schools - so what makes Ganta stand out?

“I think living in Midland/Odessa, as I said before, it’s a unique region where you’re often isolated from large academic institutions. It’s kind of forced me to innovate and create my own methods and start my own initiatives, which I think would be really useful in a college setting like Harvard or Stanford or MIT or something like that,” said Ganta.

Even with a laser focus on school and extracurriculars, Ganta prioritizes balancing work and play.

“I definitely have those days where I set aside time just to watch Netflix or do nothing. It’s really important to schedule those days in,” said Ganta.

Ganta is not the first Lee Rebel to be admitted to the Ivy League, but he hopes his acceptance will show others that anything is possible.

