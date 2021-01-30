Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is mourning the loss of one of its employees.

According to MCH, a 64-year-old woman who worked in the hospital’s IT Department died of COVID-19 on Friday.

She had been admitted to the hospital on January 25.

“Our hearts are once again broken today as we mourn the loss of another employee,” said Russell Tippin, MCHS President & CEO. “We ask that you keep her family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and worked with her. Sadly, this is another reminder that this horrible disease is still here and we must do everything in our power to combat it.”

This is the third MCH employee to die from complications due to COVID-19.

