A rare fossil found in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -A worker at Tubb Quarry in Big Spring made an interesting discovery recently when he busted open a big rock.

A fossil of what’s called an Ammonite, which is a part of the marine mollusc family.

Geologists said the sea creature lived here around 120 million years ago.

“They are very common around here. The Permian Basin, we were covered in ocean. So we find all sorts of fossils throughout, but finding one this intact here at a shotrock company is very remarkable,” said Matt Eubanks, Manager of Tubb Quarry.

While it was a common creature here, geologists said this find is a one of a kind.

“This fossil is rare, and the fact that it does not have to be reconstructed, and the entire thing was captured in a single rock. So when it was split open, you can see the full indigene of the fossil, which is pretty rare to find, especially in environments where they’re digging up the terrain,” said Steven Harbison, a Geologist at Diversified Well Logging.

Experts said the fossil isn’t worth much, but quarry manager Matt Eubanks says it’s still a priceless discovery.

“It’s a neat fine, and with me being a former teacher, it’s educational, and we can contact some of the local schools and show the kids what was on our earth millions of years ago,” said Eubanks.

Eubanks has put the fossil outside of the quarry front office so people can check it out.

