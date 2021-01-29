Video shows worker spitting on grill at Taco Villa in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) – Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on a grill several times then wiping it down.

Mayor Shannon Thomason posted the that city is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Bobby Cox Enterprises, which owns the restaurant, tells CBS7 that the store was closed as soon as the company was alerted to the video. He said the store was deep-cleaned, the grill was replaced, and the worker was fired.

The worker’s mother posted an apology on the Facebook page, saying, “I was just a teenager who made a stupid, stupid mistake and did not use my head to process if this was wrong. I want to apologize for my actions again sincerely. I will be taking on any consequences for the actions I have committed.”

