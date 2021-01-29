Advertisement

Video shows worker spitting on grill at Taco Villa in Big Spring

Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on...
Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on a grill several times then wiping it down.(Facebook)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) – Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on a grill several times then wiping it down.

Mayor Shannon Thomason posted the that city is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Bobby Cox Enterprises, which owns the restaurant, tells CBS7 that the store was closed as soon as the company was alerted to the video. He said the store was deep-cleaned, the grill was replaced, and the worker was fired.

The worker’s mother posted an apology on the Facebook page, saying, “I was just a teenager who made a stupid, stupid mistake and did not use my head to process if this was wrong. I want to apologize for my actions again sincerely. I will be taking on any consequences for the actions I have committed.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
In a region known for its football and baseball, the Permian Basin’s next athletic superstar is...
Curt Stallion vs. The World: The small-town Texas kid taking the WWE by storm
The executive order directs every state agency to challenge any federal regulation that...
Gov. Abbott: Texas will fight to protect oil & gas industry from Biden administration
President Biden’s executive order aims to reduce prisons for profit and decrease incarcerations.
“All hat and no cattle”: what President Biden’s executive order on prisons for profit might mean for Big Spring
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation

Latest News

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas.
Senators Cornyn and Cruz introduces bill to stop Biden Administration from blocking oil and gas leases
Authorities say this suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.
Suspects steal over $122,261 worth of property from Midland yard
Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57.
Man pleads guilty to robbing banks in Odessa, Abilene and Lubbock
In Texas, it will be the first time the state’s roughly 25,000 schools and child care...
Texas prepares to test for lead in schools’ drinking water for the first time