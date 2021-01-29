Advertisement

Suspects steal over $122,261 worth of property from Midland yard

Authorities say this suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.
Authorities say this suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are searching for suspects who they say stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.

According to a release, deputies were called to the Dawson Geophysical Yard on 4211 South County Road 1223 on January 6 for a report of a theft.

When deputies arrived, they learned that suspects had stolen a 2020 Kawasaki Mule, a Big Texas single axle utility trailer, an MI-T-M air compressor/welder, and a 22 Exhaust Catalyst all valued over $122,261.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could receive a $1,000 cash reward. You can call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use their mobile app.

