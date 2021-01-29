Senators Cornyn and Cruz introduces bill to stop Biden Administration from blocking oil and gas leases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have introduced a bill to fight back against the Biden Administration’s decision to halt oil and gas leases.

The Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act would prohibit the president and his Secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without Congressional approval.

“As America continues to recover from a global pandemic, our energy industry desperately needs the Biden administration’s support, not its scorn. We must work to prevent any administration from crippling our energy industry without approval from Congress. I am proud to support this legislation that will fight back against the Biden administration’s radical environmental agenda and help our energy industry thrive by supporting hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs, keeping household energy costs low for American families, and maintaining our energy independence,” said Sen. Cruz.

Last week the Biden Administration announced a 60-day suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters.

The move was made as part of the president’s plan to address climate change.

