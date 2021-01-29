Advertisement

Senators Cornyn and Cruz introduces bill to stop Biden Administration from blocking oil and gas leases

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas.
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas.(U.S. Senate)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have introduced a bill to fight back against the Biden Administration’s decision to halt oil and gas leases.

The Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act would prohibit the president and his Secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without Congressional approval.

“As America continues to recover from a global pandemic, our energy industry desperately needs the Biden administration’s support, not its scorn. We must work to prevent any administration from crippling our energy industry without approval from Congress. I am proud to support this legislation that will fight back against the Biden administration’s radical environmental agenda and help our energy industry thrive by supporting hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs, keeping household energy costs low for American families, and maintaining our energy independence,” said Sen. Cruz.

Last week the Biden Administration announced a 60-day suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters.

The move was made as part of the president’s plan to address climate change.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
In a region known for its football and baseball, the Permian Basin’s next athletic superstar is...
Curt Stallion vs. The World: The small-town Texas kid taking the WWE by storm
The executive order directs every state agency to challenge any federal regulation that...
Gov. Abbott: Texas will fight to protect oil & gas industry from Biden administration
President Biden’s executive order aims to reduce prisons for profit and decrease incarcerations.
“All hat and no cattle”: what President Biden’s executive order on prisons for profit might mean for Big Spring
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation

Latest News

Authorities say this suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.
Suspects steal over $122,261 worth of property from Midland yard
Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57.
Man pleads guilty to robbing banks in Odessa, Abilene and Lubbock
In Texas, it will be the first time the state’s roughly 25,000 schools and child care...
Texas prepares to test for lead in schools’ drinking water for the first time
The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium.
Next vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium to be held next week