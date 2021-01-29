Next vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium to be held next week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa has finished its first week of vaccinations and won’t be holding another clinic until next week.

According to MCH, the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium will be open from Wednesday, February 3 through Friday, February 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

You can register for the vaccine online here. You can also call the COVID19 vaccine hotline at (432) 640-2220. This phone line will be answered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine. It is simply a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. While those community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are our first priority, the pre-registration link is open to all.

