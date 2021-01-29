Man pleads guilty to robbing banks in Odessa, Abilene and Lubbock

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Odessa, Abilene and Lubbock in 2020.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery on Thursday, January 21.

Seabourne was arrested in Lubbock on October 20.

A criminal complaint states that Seabourne robbed Prosperity Bank in Odessa on September 3, the First Abilene Federal Credit Union on September 29 and Peoples Bank in Lubbock on October 15.

In Odessa, Seabourne entered Prosperity Bank and passed a teller a note that read, “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $,” before fleeing with several thousand dollars currency.

Police later saw a man matching Seabourne’s description leaving rubber gloves and clothing on the road. A DNA test on those items matched with DNA on file for Seabourne.

A sentencing date for Seabourne has not been set.

