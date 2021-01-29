Advertisement

It’s not a scam; Midland Memorial is trying to confirm your vaccination appointment

If you’re registered for the vaccine with MMH, you might receive a call from a blocked or unknown number in the next few days.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Several people have missed vaccination appointments this week at the Horseshoe- because they may have mistaken Midland Memorial Hospital’s attempt to contact them as a spam call.

Don’t be alarmed - the hospital is simply trying to confirm your appointment.

After someone schedules an appointment to get vaccinated, MMH sends out an email and a text to confirm.

If there is no response to the confirmation, the hospital takes it one step further and calls.

The public relations manager for Midland Memorial, Tasa Richardson, says that staff at the Horseshoe vaccination site have even been using personal cell phones to make these calls.

But to protect their privacy, they block the number from appearing on caller ID.

“That’s where I think some people may think that could be a spam call. Some of these people are graciously utilizing personal cell phone numbers to call and help out, so these people will know about their appointment day and time,” said Richardson.

If you miss your vaccination appointment, the hospital is committed to rescheduling you for another time.

