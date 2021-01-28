Advertisement

UTPB begins football practice ahead of spring season

The Falcons didn’t play in the fall like usual because of the coronavirus pandemic
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football season is back in West Texas, at least for the UT Permian Basin Falcons. The team was out on the field early Wednesday morning for its first practice of the season.

After a year and a half of waiting to play, the Falcons were obviously excited to get back to work. It also probably helps that UTPB is trying to build on the best season in program history.

“The way this past year has been, I think sometimes we take this stuff for granted,” UTPB Head Coach Justin Carrigan said. “It’s a good reminder to come out and just enjoy the process of it all and enjoy the game.”

“We’re out here every single day working out,” sophomore offensive lineman Matt Groeschel said. “Lifting weights super hard, running extra drills. Everybody is just super close. Everybody is bringing energy. Everybody is excited to be here. That’s always great to have.

UTPB didn’t play in the fall like usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lone Star Conference moving its football season to the spring.

However, last week UTPB and other schools in the conference learned that the LSC would not be sponsoring this spring 2021 season.

That means there will be no conference games or conference championship.

“I thought it was awful,” Carrigan said of last week’s change. “I thought it was premature. I think it was a terrible decision.”

As of Wednesday, UTPB has four games scheduled. Carrigan said they’re working to add more opponents.

UTPB will still play Lone Star Conference teams like Texas A&M Kingsville and Midwestern State. Those contests were set up as “non-conference” games by the schools.

The Falcons first game of the year is February 20 at home against Southern Nazarene.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and...
Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
How folks in Phase 1B can get the vaccine; Who has it today?
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

Latest News

UTPB begins football practice ahead of spring season
UTPB begins football practice ahead of spring season
Lee Girls Basketball vs. Odessa
HIGHLIGHTS: Lee Lady Rebels clinch playoff spot with win over Odessa
Lee Girls Basketball vs. Odessa
Lee Girls Basketball vs. Odessa
Midland girls soccer rallies to force tie with Odessa
Midland girls soccer rallies to force tie with Odessa