UTPB begins football practice ahead of spring season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football season is back in West Texas, at least for the UT Permian Basin Falcons. The team was out on the field early Wednesday morning for its first practice of the season.

After a year and a half of waiting to play, the Falcons were obviously excited to get back to work. It also probably helps that UTPB is trying to build on the best season in program history.

“The way this past year has been, I think sometimes we take this stuff for granted,” UTPB Head Coach Justin Carrigan said. “It’s a good reminder to come out and just enjoy the process of it all and enjoy the game.”

“We’re out here every single day working out,” sophomore offensive lineman Matt Groeschel said. “Lifting weights super hard, running extra drills. Everybody is just super close. Everybody is bringing energy. Everybody is excited to be here. That’s always great to have.

UTPB didn’t play in the fall like usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lone Star Conference moving its football season to the spring.

However, last week UTPB and other schools in the conference learned that the LSC would not be sponsoring this spring 2021 season.

That means there will be no conference games or conference championship.

“I thought it was awful,” Carrigan said of last week’s change. “I thought it was premature. I think it was a terrible decision.”

As of Wednesday, UTPB has four games scheduled. Carrigan said they’re working to add more opponents.

UTPB will still play Lone Star Conference teams like Texas A&M Kingsville and Midwestern State. Those contests were set up as “non-conference” games by the schools.

The Falcons first game of the year is February 20 at home against Southern Nazarene.

