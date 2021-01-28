Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Odessa on Texas economy, oil and gas industry
Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
Balmorhea State Park closure extended for the foreseeable future
Midland Lee Senior Pranav Ganta.
Midland Lee student accepted to Harvard

Latest News

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
Money with Mickey 1/28/2021