Money with Mickey 1/28/2021

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
(KOSA) -

GameStop has made some investors rich while ruining others, in just one week. We have a new word in our vocabulary - ‘short squeeze’.

Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investments joined Wake Up West Texas to explain what happened.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered regarding this topic:

Q1:  Mickey what is a short squeeze?

Q2:  Is it normal for a stock in a short squeeze to increase tenfold?

Q3:  The action in GameStop has the attention of the media and regulators. What can be done to stop this type of speculation?

Q4:  Is there anyway local investors can get in on this gold-rush?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

