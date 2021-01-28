Gov. Abbott talks energy policy, signs executive order at roundtable discussion

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gov. Greg Abbot met with key members of the Permian Basin’s energy sector on Thursday to discuss protecting the Texas energy industry.

During the discussion, Abbott signed an executive order aimed at protecting those interests.

“I have an order with me...that will direct every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatens the strength, the vitality, or independence of the energy industry in Texas,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that, much like when he was the Texas Secretary of State during the Obama administration, he would continue to work to prevent the Biden administration from hurting the state’s energy industry.

He also said he supports legislation preventing local governments from preventing buildings from using certain types of energy such as natural gas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.