Curt Stallion vs. The World: The small-town Texas kid taking the WWE by storm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At first glance, you might think Curt Stallion has been wrestling most of his life. That’s because he has. But his journey to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship is more about what’s outside the ring than inside it.

“My whole life has revolved around finding a way to get into pro wrestling,” Stallion told CBS7.

Stallion grew up in Crane, TX, a small city with fewer than 4,000 people. When he was there, Curt Stallion didn’t exist.

“His real name is Camron Rogers,” his grandmother Ann Rogers laughs.

A product of a divorced household, Camron moved in with his grandmother in elementary school.

“Out at recess, he’s sitting by himself, banging two Star Wars toys together,” close friend and fellow wrestler Cristobal Salcedo said. “I asked if I could play with him, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

It was Cristobal that sparked Camron’s interest in wrestling, although he initially resisted it. Cristobal used to leave every Monday night to watch wrestling, annoying Camron.

“So, one day, I finally convinced him to come over and watch wrestling with me,” Cristobal said. “He watched it, got hooked, and we’ve been watching it ever since.”

But watching it wasn’t enough.

“My brain was always, ‘How, how, how, how can get involved with this?’” Stallion said

Camron and Cristobal started the Crane Wrestling Federation in high school. They started wrestling in his grandmother’s backyard, much to her dismay.”

“They would get up on the roof and jump onto the trampoline,” Rogers said.

The turning point came when Camron left college in San Antonio to try wrestling full-time.

“[Cristobal] called and said, ‘I did it. I found wrestling.’ We got to do this, and I was like, ‘OK,’” Stallion said.

Thus, Curt Stallion, with a mane of hair, was born. But the road to the WWE wasn’t easy.

He slept in his car. He’s eaten lots of tuna fish and crackers,” Rogers said. “I mean, he’s done the sacrificing he needed to do to get to where he is today.”

Stallion doesn’t have to worry about food or money anymore. Now on the brink of a WWE championship, he’s adding to his goals.

“I want to go into the WWE Hall of Fame for being a multi-time WWE champion, winning WrestleMania multiple times,” Stallion said. “I want to inspire children to live the life they want to live rather than what we’re conditioned we’re supposed to do.”

Stallion’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship bout against Santos Escobar was scheduled to take place tonight, but a backstage attack on Stallion put the match on hold until next week.

