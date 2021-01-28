“All hat and no cattle”: what President Biden’s executive order on prisons for profit might mean for Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - President Biden signed an executive order yesterday that could significantly impact the prison facility in Big Spring.

The order dictates that the government no longer sign contracts with private companies to operate federal prisons.

Over 1700 inmates live in the Big Spring correctional facility privately owned and operated by the GEO Group.

It’s one of more than a hundred facilities the group runs.

“Well, as we put it out here, it’s all hat and no cattle,” said Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason.

President Biden’s executive order aims to reduce prisons for profit and decrease incarcerations.

But what happens to the 600 people who work at the prison when its contract with the government runs out in November?

“How do you look at these folks and say I’m sorry, but the government is taking away your livelihood. Bearing in mind that, I’m sure occasional mistakes are made but by and large, we’ve got one of the best judicial and justice systems in the world,” said Mayor Thomason.

Big Spring mayor Shannon Thomason says he doesn’t know what to do yet with the prison facilities if they end up empty buildings.

He posed the question - who can really use a prison besides a prison?

“A very interesting summer camp,” asked Mayor Thomason.

While there are still many questions about what will happen over the next few months - Mayor Thomason says he was elected to protect the citizens’ interests here, and he intends to do just that.

“I, as a mayor, and the city council and the city staff will do everything in our power to help them get through this situation as it develops. The order just came out; we don’t know how exactly we’re all going to be affected, but we’re all in this together, we’re all on the same team, we’re all going to make it work,” said Mayor Thomason.

Mayor Thomason says he’s also not sure what will happen to the inmates if the prison shuts down – but added that if any of them wants a bus ticket to Washington, D.C., he’ll be glad to buy it for them.

