Advertisement

Vaccinations are coming to nursing homes in Odessa

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Health Department said residents at The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“We are anticipating 100 vaccines tomorrow, and they are going to be coming from our public health region at 9 and 10 with the state. They will be bringing those vaccines to us since we have not got an allocation this week,” said Brandi Garcia, Director of Ector Health Department.

Director Brandi Garcia said the state stepped in to send extra vaccines from Tom Green County.

She said she’s happy to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community.

“Their nursing homes they are a part of the phase 1 they are our vulnerable population and I know a lot of the nursing homes are set up with CVS, but the ones that are not set up to get those vaccines then it is critical that we get them vaccinated,” said Garcia.

The health department said it’s not guaranteed on-going shipments but will request vaccines weekly.

Residents at Orchard Park, Lincoln Tower, and Parks Senior Living are scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County
Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15.
19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland woman killed in Martin County crash

Latest News

Bicyclists will be happy to hear this – the Midland city council voted today to lease property...
Along for the ride: Midland is getting a bike trail
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Midland Health sends 800 vaccines to Big Spring
INTERVIEW: West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls tickets go on sale
INTERVIEW: West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls tickets go on sale
INTERVIEW: West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls tickets go on sale
INTERVIEW: West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls tickets go on sale