Vaccinations are coming to nursing homes in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Health Department said residents at The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“We are anticipating 100 vaccines tomorrow, and they are going to be coming from our public health region at 9 and 10 with the state. They will be bringing those vaccines to us since we have not got an allocation this week,” said Brandi Garcia, Director of Ector Health Department.

Director Brandi Garcia said the state stepped in to send extra vaccines from Tom Green County.

She said she’s happy to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community.

“Their nursing homes they are a part of the phase 1 they are our vulnerable population and I know a lot of the nursing homes are set up with CVS, but the ones that are not set up to get those vaccines then it is critical that we get them vaccinated,” said Garcia.

The health department said it’s not guaranteed on-going shipments but will request vaccines weekly.

Residents at Orchard Park, Lincoln Tower, and Parks Senior Living are scheduled to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

