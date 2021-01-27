Advertisement

Midland Lee student accepted to Harvard

Midland Lee Senior Pranav Ganta.
Midland Lee Senior Pranav Ganta.(Midland ISD)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A senior at Lee High School has been accepted to one of the top universities in the world.

According to Midland ISD, Pranav Ganta received an acceptance letter from Harvard last month.

“I’ve applied at several Universities, and this was just the first one I’ve heard back from,” said Ganta, who’s also waiting to hear from Princeton, Stanford, MIT, and Yale. “It could be into March before I hear from all of them and am able to narrow down my final selection.”

Ganta has a 4.81 GPA, is a captain of the debate team, is fluent in three languages and spends time volunteering. He has even written a biology guidebook for children.

“He works so hard at his studies,” said LHS Principal Shannon Torres, “...but still keeps his schedule, so he has time for his many other enrichment activities that benefit him, our campus, and the community.”

“While the rest of us are binge-watching Netflix, he’s writing books and starting non-profits,” said Joshua Wimberley, Ganta’s debate coach. “He’s a once-in-a-generation kind of student.”

Ganta credits people like Wimberley with creating a positive atmosphere that breeds success.

“It’s very collaborative,” Ganta said. “The classes, student clubs, teachers taking time to meet with students - it all comes together to create a well-rounded education where students have the ability to pursue their interests and excel.”

Ganta hasn’t picked a college yet. He plans on studying neuroscience and pursuing a Ph.D. or MD.

