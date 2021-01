ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland girl’s soccer team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie with rival Odessa 3-3 on Tuesday night at Ratliff Stadium.

Odessa’s Cassie Ramirez scored all three of the Lady Bronchos goals.

Midland was playing its first district game without head coach Taryn Parker, who was placed on administrative leave last week.

