Advertisement

Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Odessa on Texas economy, oil and gas industry

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KTRK)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be in West Texas on Thursday to discuss oil and gas.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott will be holding a roundtable discussion in Odessa on the Texas economy and the oil land gas industry.

The governor will be hearing from oil and gas workers, energy leaders and advocates on how the state can continue to support the industry and its workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Abbott will be holding a press conference following the discussion.

You will be able to watch the press conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and...
Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Latest News

The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
Walmart has received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine at locations across the country.
COVID-19 vaccines coming to Big Spring Walmart
Lee Girls Basketball vs. Odessa
Lee Girls Basketball vs. Odessa
Midland girls soccer rallies to force tie with Odessa
Midland girls soccer rallies to force tie with Odessa