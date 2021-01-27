Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Odessa on Texas economy, oil and gas industry

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott will be in West Texas on Thursday to discuss oil and gas.

According to a release, Gov. Abbott will be holding a roundtable discussion in Odessa on the Texas economy and the oil land gas industry.

The governor will be hearing from oil and gas workers, energy leaders and advocates on how the state can continue to support the industry and its workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Abbott will be holding a press conference following the discussion.

You will be able to watch the press conference at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.