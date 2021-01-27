COVID-19 vaccines coming to Big Spring Walmart

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Walmart in Big Spring.

According to a release, Walmart is expected to launch online schedulers next week so that eligible members of the community can sign up directly on their website.

You can find out if you’re eligible for the vaccine here.

There is no word yet on how many vaccines the Big Spring Walmart location will receive.

