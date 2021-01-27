Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines coming to Big Spring Walmart

The vaccines will be made available to state-designated priority groups.
Walmart has received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine at locations across the country.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Walmart in Big Spring.

According to a release, Walmart is expected to launch online schedulers next week so that eligible members of the community can sign up directly on their website.

You can find out if you’re eligible for the vaccine here.

There is no word yet on how many vaccines the Big Spring Walmart location will receive.

