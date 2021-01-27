Balmorhea State Park closure extended for the foreseeable future

BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - Construction projects continue at Balmorhea State Park, and there’s no word yet on when the park will reopen.

According to a press release, the park’s closure has now been extended for the foreseeable future.

The release states that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the projects at the park by causing material delivery delays and affecting staffing and timelines for contractors.

The projects include the removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and stone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board, and completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts.

The latest on the park can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.