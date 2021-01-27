Advertisement

Andrews basketball coach notches 200th career win while battling brain cancer

By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews girls’ basketball team defeated Pecos 53-25 Tuesday night.

The win marked head coach Quint Anthony’s 200th career victory.

Anthony achieved this feat while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for brain cancer.

Coach Anthony caught up with CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton after the win.

