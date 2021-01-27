Advertisement

Along for the ride: Midland is getting a bike trail

Bicyclists will be happy to hear this – the Midland city council voted today to lease property to the Permian Basin Bicycle Association to create a new bike trail.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bicyclists will be happy to hear this – the Midland city council voted today to lease property to the Permian Basin Bicycle Association to create a new bike trail.

On days when the weather is excellent and the sun is shining, it’s good to get outside.

And soon – Midlanders will have the option to ride their bikes on a new seven-mile trail.

The city of Midland agreed Tuesday to lease 135 acres to the Permian Basin Bicycle Association so it can build the new trail.

The property will include forest areas, a pond, and a seven-mile-long trail for biking, hiking, and walking.

“Councilwoman Lori Blong and I have been working for the past year. We both had campaign pledges to the people of Midland that we were going to look for quality of life improvements for Midland, and we were going to try and seek them in a way that would be a public/private partnership. I think we just achieved both today. I’m really, really excited to tell the people of Midland. We’ve had to hold back our excitement until we got it passed,” said District 3 city councilman Jack Ladd.

Both the PBBA and the West Texas Trail Alliance will build the trail.

It will be funded by donations from local organizations and residents - and will cost taxpayers absolutely nothing.

“Now it gets a little bit serious because now we have to build a good product for the city of Midland and its citizens and the community. We’re excited about it and have had experience in the past, so we know what we’re doing. We’re going to make a nice park out there,” said mountain bike director for the Permian Basin Bicycle Association Stephen Mitchell.

To use the trail - you have to be a member of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association – which is 30 dollars for individuals and 35 for families.

Councilman Jack Ladd says it’ll be worth your while.

“This is going to be, I’m very confident, that this is going to be the favorite recreational outdoor facility in west Texas. Period,” said councilman Ladd.

The PBBA hopes to have the park open by June.

The group will bring in a professional trail designer who has done similar projects in Odessa and Big Spring.

