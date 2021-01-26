Advertisement

Work set to begin on East Loop 338 overpass

A road construction sign.
A road construction sign.(Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to build an overpass that will take East Loop 338 over East Yukon Road will begin soon.

According to TxDOT, the project is scheduled to begin in northeast Odessa in February.

The first phase of the project will build ramps that will take traffic off of the loop and tie into Yukon Road at the new intersections. The intersections will have four-way stops until traffic signals are installed. This phase is expected to take several months.

Once the new intersections are in place, crews will work to begin building overpass embankments and the overpass itself. TxDOT says that this phase is more than a year away.

The speed limit on Loop 338 will be reduced to 65 mph through the construction zone.

