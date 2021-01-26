West Texas Weather Forecast

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The mountains and adjacent plains are anticipating another windy day. The Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains are under a High Wind Warning, while, Eddy/Culberson counties are under a Wind Advisory. Winds in the Permian Basin W 10-20 mph with higher gusts. The winds will start to pick up around lunchtime in the Permian Basin. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

