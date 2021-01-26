Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A petition has been started to bring back Midland High School girls soccer coach Taryn Parker, after she was placed on administrative leave by the school district last week.

As of Monday evening, the petition had received more than 3500 signatures.

Parker was hired to the position in June. However, Midland ISD Athletic Director Blake Feldt confirmed with CBS7 on Saturday that Parker was no longer in charge of the program.

Feldt would not say why the change was made.

MISD released the following statement regarding Parker:

“Midland High School girls soccer coach Taryn Parker has been placed on administrative leave. Coach Jackson Burns has been named the interim head coach and Coach Bethany Johnstone has been named assistant coach effective Jan. 19, 2021. We thank Coach Parker for her service to the district and look forward to a great year for girls soccer.”

The district went on to say that it will not comment further, as this is an ongoing personnel issue.

According to the anonymous poster of the petition, Parker was removed after she “took in a player that had nowhere else to go.” The post alleges that a parent on the team was angry about favoritism, and then filed a complaint with the district.

The Midland girls soccer team plays against Odessa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

