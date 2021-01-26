Advertisement

Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More experts are saying wearing two masks or masks with extra layers could be more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the new strains of the virus that are emerging.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told TODAY on Monday he believes extra layers could lower the risk of an infected person spreading the virus to others because of the barriers.

“It just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

A January Virginia Tech study also concluded with recommending a “three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of a flexible, tightly woven fabric and an inner layer consisting of a material designed to filter out particles.”

While the extra layers may prove to be more effective, infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis told WMC he believes a stronger emphasis needs to be placed on social distancing.

“What we do have in this country is enough room for anybody who wants to be six or ten feet apart from someone else to be six feet apart,” Threlkeld said. “I think social distancing always has been and remains the key.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variants originating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, spread more easily and quickly than other variants. A British government preliminary analysis shows there may be an increase in the severity of the disease in the UK strain.

The CDC has yet to update its guidance on the variants to include double-masking, but it does continue to recommend wearing face coverings, practicing proper hand hygiene and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County
Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15.
19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland woman killed in Martin County crash

Latest News

In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden discusses racial equality agenda; president open to 1.5 million daily vaccine goal
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands