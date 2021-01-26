Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

President Joe Biden has called for a $15 federal minimum wage, and it has been included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposal.

He already signed an executive order to encourage raising the pay of federal workers.

The order directs agencies to identify which federal workers earn less than $15 per hour and craft policies to promote that wage level as a baseline. Biden also started the work to issue an executive order that requires federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provides emergency paid leave to workers.

The last federal increase happened in 2009.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County
Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15.
19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland woman killed in Martin County crash

Latest News

In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden discusses racial equality agenda; president open to 1.5 million daily vaccine goal
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands