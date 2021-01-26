Advertisement

People getting vaccinated at Midland County Horseshoe Arena are very happy with the process

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Just over a thousand people got appointments to be vaccinated Monday, and so far, the people who spoke with CBS7 said they were pleased with the entire process.

One by one, cars rolled in for the rollout. Most had pre-registered to get an appointment, and some even showed up early.

“Well, we had an appointment at 12:16 P.M., and we came a little before 12 P.M. We sat in line, came through, and waited. We stayed in the car for five minutes, walked in, and went right through. It was perfect. I’ve never seen anything done so efficiently and professionally,” said Les Oppermann, who got vaccinated.

Val Sparks, infection preventionist at MMH, said scheduling appointments made it a lot easier to control the flow.

“With the scheduling, we know exactly how many vaccines we have to prep, we know exactly how much help we need, it’s just easier on scheduling,” said Sparks.

You can still register to be vaccinated. The hospital expects to get another 5,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

Latest News

Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and...
Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.
The city of Odessa incident command team and Medical Center Hospital said they want to continue...
Mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium continues
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach