People getting vaccinated at Midland County Horseshoe Arena are very happy with the process

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Just over a thousand people got appointments to be vaccinated Monday, and so far, the people who spoke with CBS7 said they were pleased with the entire process.

One by one, cars rolled in for the rollout. Most had pre-registered to get an appointment, and some even showed up early.

“Well, we had an appointment at 12:16 P.M., and we came a little before 12 P.M. We sat in line, came through, and waited. We stayed in the car for five minutes, walked in, and went right through. It was perfect. I’ve never seen anything done so efficiently and professionally,” said Les Oppermann, who got vaccinated.

Val Sparks, infection preventionist at MMH, said scheduling appointments made it a lot easier to control the flow.

“With the scheduling, we know exactly how many vaccines we have to prep, we know exactly how much help we need, it’s just easier on scheduling,” said Sparks.

You can still register to be vaccinated. The hospital expects to get another 5,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

