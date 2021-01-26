Midland officials hopeful following two days of mass vaccinations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - City, county and hospital officials are hopeful following the first two days of mass vaccinations in Midland.

“If I could just be corny enough to use a sports analogy, it feels like we’re at best in the second half, maybe the fourth quarter of this continued fight against COVID-19,” said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton in Tuesday’s United Command Team Press Conference.

Midland held vaccinations at the Midland County Horseshoe on Friday and Monday. Two hundred fifty-one doses were given out on Friday, while 858 were administered on Monday.

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers says that they had a large number of no-shows for appointments on Monday. Staff called those who were next in line to try and fill the slots.

Meyers asks that anyone who no longer needs a vaccination cancel their appointment by calling 221-4VAX or email vaccine@midlandhealth.org.

Seven thousand appointments have been scheduled so far. Eight thousand people are on a waiting list.

Meyers says that some confirmation emails confirming registration for the vaccine are going to spam folders. He asks that you check your folders before calling to ask whether your registration went through.

MMH received its second shipment of over 5,000 doses on Monday. Meyers says that they will be giving a small amount of the shipment to outlying communities that haven’t received the vaccine yet.

If you are in Phases 1A (healthcare workers) or 1B (over 65 and/or diagnosed with a chronic disease) and have not had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, you can register for a vaccine here.

The Midland Unified Command Team holds meetings each week at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the meetings live on the CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.