Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and ammunition - while asking an officer about the Oval Office.

According to court documents, Santiago Macias asked a police officer to park his truck along Constitution Avenue – about a block from the White House.

Then - the affidavit says - Macias told the officer he needed information about the Oval Office.

In the officer’s statement, he says that he saw a gun holster mounted under the dash in Macias’s truck.

The officer asked Macias if he had a gun in his truck.

He says Macias nodded “yes.”

After searching the truck, officers say they found a 40 caliber handgun - two fully loaded 8-round clips, and 79 rounds of ammunition in the glovebox.

Macias has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license in the district, unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal transport of a firearm, and unregistered ammo.

Both guns and bullets have to be registered in Washington, D.C.

The report says that Macias told officers that he spoke very limited English - a translator had to be called in to read Macias his Miranda rights.

It’s not clear why he was in Washington – or if he’s affiliated with any groups.

Macias has been released on the condition he stays away from the White House.

