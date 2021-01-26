Advertisement

Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.

Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and ammunition - while asking an officer about the Oval Office.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and ammunition - while asking an officer about the Oval Office.

According to court documents, Santiago Macias asked a police officer to park his truck along Constitution Avenue – about a block from the White House.

Then - the affidavit says - Macias told the officer he needed information about the Oval Office.

In the officer’s statement, he says that he saw a gun holster mounted under the dash in Macias’s truck.

The officer asked Macias if he had a gun in his truck.

He says Macias nodded “yes.”

After searching the truck, officers say they found a 40 caliber handgun - two fully loaded 8-round clips, and 79 rounds of ammunition in the glovebox.

Macias has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license in the district, unlawful possession of a firearm, illegal transport of a firearm, and unregistered ammo.

Both guns and bullets have to be registered in Washington, D.C.

The report says that Macias told officers that he spoke very limited English - a translator had to be called in to read Macias his Miranda rights.

It’s not clear why he was in Washington – or if he’s affiliated with any groups.

Macias has been released on the condition he stays away from the White House.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

Latest News

The city of Odessa incident command team and Medical Center Hospital said they want to continue...
Mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium continues
One by one, cars rolled in for the rollout. Most had pre-registered to get an appointment, and...
People getting vaccinated at Midland County Horseshoe Arena are very happy with the process
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach