Midland Health sends 800 vaccines to Big Spring

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland is helping another West Texas community fight the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Midland Health allocated 800 Pfizer vaccines to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

SMMC will be holding a community vaccination clinic on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whatley Plaza, on the northeast corner of the hospital’s front parking lot.

“All of us at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, as well as the Big Spring community, are incredibly grateful to Russell Meyers and his team at Midland Health for including our community in their COVID-19 vaccine allocation,” said Stacey Brown, President of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “This demonstrates once again how our area hospitals have come together in the best interest of public health.”

The following comes from SMMC:

The vaccine will be available to individuals who fall within Phase 1A, frontline workers, and Phase 1B, over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. Medical conditions include but are not limited to:

· Cancer

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

· Solid organ transplantation

· Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Vaccines will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis until 4 pm or until vaccine supply is exhausted. Once arrived, please enter through the north driveway entrance off Martin Luther King Blvd. Follow the direction to the waiting lot; staff will be directing traffic. Wait in your car and once our clinic staff is ready for you, they will escort you inside to register and receive your vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge. These vaccines are designated for first dose administration only. The Pfizer vaccine cannot be administrated to those who have already received the Moderna vaccine. Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled once that shipment is received.

