Advertisement

Mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium continues

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday marks day two for the mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium, and unlike Sunday when we saw long lines wrapping around, cars are moving at a steady pace this morning.

The city of Odessa incident command team and Medical Center Hospital said they want to continue their efforts to keep the lines manageable.

Rodd Ruber, the incident commander, said since more people are back at work, Monday is a good day to come out to get the shot if you didn’t Sunday.

“Our official count that we are reporting to the state yesterday is 1932. So almost 2000 people were vaccinated yesterday, so that’s outstanding. Today it looks like we may be a little lower than that, but that’s just because of the volume of people showing up,” said Ruber.

The vaccination event ends at 3 P.M. in order to things moving quickly, register before heading to Ratliff Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

Latest News

Police in Washington D.C. arrested a Midland man Friday for having an illegal gun and...
Midland man arrested in Washington, D.C.
One by one, cars rolled in for the rollout. Most had pre-registered to get an appointment, and...
People getting vaccinated at Midland County Horseshoe Arena are very happy with the process
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach
Thousands sign petition to bring back Midland High girls soccer coach