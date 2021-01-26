Mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium continues

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday marks day two for the mass vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium, and unlike Sunday when we saw long lines wrapping around, cars are moving at a steady pace this morning.

The city of Odessa incident command team and Medical Center Hospital said they want to continue their efforts to keep the lines manageable.

Rodd Ruber, the incident commander, said since more people are back at work, Monday is a good day to come out to get the shot if you didn’t Sunday.

“Our official count that we are reporting to the state yesterday is 1932. So almost 2000 people were vaccinated yesterday, so that’s outstanding. Today it looks like we may be a little lower than that, but that’s just because of the volume of people showing up,” said Ruber.

The vaccination event ends at 3 P.M. in order to things moving quickly, register before heading to Ratliff Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.