Advertisement

Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on foot, but witnesses corralled him until he could be taken into custody.(Source: KATU via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested.

Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

Latest News

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
California: Criminal rings loot billions in jobless funds
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor