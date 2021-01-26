Advertisement

4,913 vaccine doses administered at Ratliff Stadium in three days, officials working on plan for second doses

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The drive-thru at Ratliff Stadium has seen just under 5,000 people receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in three days.

According to Medical Center Hospital, approximately 4,913 doses had been administered by the end of the drive-thru on Tuesday.

The hospital’s second shipment of doses has already arrived, and the hospital will continue operating the drive-thru until Thursday of this week. The drive-thru clinic will be closed on Friday.

MCH President and CEO Russell Meyers says that the hospital sent out 500 vaccine doses to Upton County. They also plan on sending some doses to Fort Stockton, Monahans and Kermit. Some of the doses sent to Fort Stockton will be passed along to Terrell County.

Looking to the future, MCH hopes to keep the clinic at Ratliff Stadium running through the end of February. The plan, while not set at this time, will be to give out the second doses of the vaccine at the hospital’s Urgent Care locations. No second doses will be administered at Ratliff.

MCH is still looking for volunteers to help with the drive-thru. Those who are interested can email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Find out how to register for a vaccine in Odessa here.

