Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

Latest News

People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
LIVE: Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop as new variant found in Minnesota
INTERVIEW: Mass vaccinations begin in Odessa
INTERVIEW: Mass vaccinations begin in Odessa