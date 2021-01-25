Advertisement

Report: Midland man found with gun and ammunition in Washington D.C. wanted information on Oval Office

A Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle.
A Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle.(Cropped Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOSA) - A Midland man found with a gun and ammunition in Washington D.C. on Friday was reportedly asking for information on the Oval Office, NBC Washington reports.

Santiago V. Macias, 37, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unregistered ammunition and unlawful transport of a firearm.

According to NBC Washington, an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department was on patrol on Constitution Avenue when he was stopped by a man identified as Macias.

Macias asked the officer if he could park there and then said he needed information about the Oval Office.

That’s when the officer noticed that Macias had a firearm holster mounted under his truck’s dashboard. The officer asked Macias if he had a gun, and he answered that he did.

According to NBC Washington, Macias was detained, and police found a pistol, two loaded magazines, and 79 rounds of ammunition inside his truck.

Macias reportedly said that he spoke little English, and police provided him with a translator.

