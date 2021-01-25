No major traffic delays for the first day of mass vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Despite a massive turnout with cars backed up for miles, once Ratliff’s gates opened, traffic was under control.

Police escorts were located on Yukon and Grandview, separating traffic lanes from the vaccination lane and adjacent roads.

Russell Tippin said the speed with which vaccinations were given played a major role in keeping things moving.

“It looks like it’s the worst Black Friday you’ve ever seen out here. There’s so many people. But at the same time, once you get to the gate, if you’re pre-registered, it is moving quickly,” said Tippin.

Now, if you are planning to get the vaccine at Ratliff Monday, arrive early, since - as mentioned before, Ratliff shuts its gates at 2 P.M. to anyone not already inside.

