Advertisement

Nearly 1,800 people vaccinated at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday

Medical Center Health System had set a goal to vaccinate 1,000 people heading into the first...
Medical Center Health System had set a goal to vaccinate 1,000 people heading into the first day of mass vaccinations.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital says nearly 1,800 people were vaccinated at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday, crushing the goal of 1,000 people the hospital had set.

“We’re very, very pleased with what’s happened this morning,” MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

Ratliff Stadium’s gates opened at 9 a.m. to usher in a wave of people looking to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“This design you see here today was built for speed,” Tippin said. “It’s built for accuracy, But ultimately, it’s built for safety.”

The setup was tested last Friday, with mixed results.

“We had a pinch-point at the entry,” Tippi said. We realized right there that we needed to change that. We had a wifi issue. We were able to get some hot spots from the school district.”

Proving – once again- that practice makes perfect.

“Man, we sure are happy we practiced on Friday,” Tippin said. “Everything we adjusted seems to be working out.”

But it’s the workers and volunteers who make the line move.

“Once you start putting these groups together like the fire department, the city police, the hospitals, you’re talking about professional people who are designed to do this.”

And move the line did, well outpacing Tippin’s expectations.

At a pace of over 250 vaccinations per hour, the hospital vaccinated nearly 1,800 people, well above its goal of 1,000 vaccinations.

But the day wasn’t without problems. One problem was people expecting to be let into the stadium until 3 p.m.; however, the gates were closed at 2 p.m., leaving some people confused as to why the line stopped moving.

But if you missed your chance today, there’s always tomorrow.

“We have 39-hundred vaccines,” Tippin said. “We’re planning on doing about half of those today, half tomorrow. I’ve already received confirmation on our next 39-hundred doses coming in Monday for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so there’s no need to pile in here today. You’ll have plenty of opportunity for the next four or five business days to get this done. So, just be patient and choose a good time.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

Latest News

Russell Tippin said the speed with which vaccinations were given played a major role in keeping...
No major traffic delays for the first day of mass vaccinations
The gates to Ratliff Stadium didn't open until 9 A.M. but that didn't stop people from lining...
Long lines wrap Ratliff Stadium for COVID-19 vaccine
Rodger Deleon was killed when his F-250 struck a center divider between Preston Smith & East...
Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck
Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has...
Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up