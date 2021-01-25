Nearly 1,800 people vaccinated at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital says nearly 1,800 people were vaccinated at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday, crushing the goal of 1,000 people the hospital had set.

“We’re very, very pleased with what’s happened this morning,” MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

Ratliff Stadium’s gates opened at 9 a.m. to usher in a wave of people looking to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“This design you see here today was built for speed,” Tippin said. “It’s built for accuracy, But ultimately, it’s built for safety.”

The setup was tested last Friday, with mixed results.

“We had a pinch-point at the entry,” Tippi said. We realized right there that we needed to change that. We had a wifi issue. We were able to get some hot spots from the school district.”

Proving – once again- that practice makes perfect.

“Man, we sure are happy we practiced on Friday,” Tippin said. “Everything we adjusted seems to be working out.”

But it’s the workers and volunteers who make the line move.

“Once you start putting these groups together like the fire department, the city police, the hospitals, you’re talking about professional people who are designed to do this.”

And move the line did, well outpacing Tippin’s expectations.

At a pace of over 250 vaccinations per hour, the hospital vaccinated nearly 1,800 people, well above its goal of 1,000 vaccinations.

But the day wasn’t without problems. One problem was people expecting to be let into the stadium until 3 p.m.; however, the gates were closed at 2 p.m., leaving some people confused as to why the line stopped moving.

But if you missed your chance today, there’s always tomorrow.

“We have 39-hundred vaccines,” Tippin said. “We’re planning on doing about half of those today, half tomorrow. I’ve already received confirmation on our next 39-hundred doses coming in Monday for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so there’s no need to pile in here today. You’ll have plenty of opportunity for the next four or five business days to get this done. So, just be patient and choose a good time.”

