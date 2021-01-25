Advertisement

Long lines wrap Ratliff Stadium for COVID-19 vaccine

The gates to Ratliff Stadium didn't open until 9 A.M. but that didn't stop people from lining...
The gates to Ratliff Stadium didn't open until 9 A.M. but that didn't stop people from lining up several hours earlier to get the vaccine.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -While the entire operation went smoothly inside of Ratliff Stadium, many people outside waited hours in line to get the vaccine.

Ratliff Stadium’s gates didn’t open until 9 A.M., but that didn’t stop people from lining up several hours earlier to get the vaccine.

Many of whom were excited to be one step closer to getting vaccinated.

Despite traffic stretching back as far as highway 338, thru-traffic wasn’t an issue on any adjacent roads since only the far-right lanes of Grandview and Yukon were used for the vaccine line. Odessa police also navigated nearby church traffic without incident.

But for those stuck in line, traffic wasn’t the biggest problem.

“The wait is what’s killing us. I mean, we’re just waiting, we got our phones in there, but there’s only so much you can do,” said James B. Storie, waiting to get vaccinated.

As people eagerly waited in line, Connie Martinez traveled nearly three hours from Eldorado and said she’s just thankful vaccinations are being offered.

“I’m grateful that they’re just doing the shots here. Hopefully, we can get her shot today. I mean, it’s a blessing if we do. I wish everyone would get a shot and wear the mask,” said Martinez.

Lines are expected to be longer come Monday. MCH asks everyone to use the restroom before you arrive, come with a full tank of gas, and patience.

