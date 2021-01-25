Driver charged following deadly crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for a crash that left one person dead on Sunday.

Armando Gonzalez Jr., 26, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Noemi Gomez, 28, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash at West County Road 140 and South County Road 1200 at 2:35 a.m. Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a fence.

A passenger in the car, identified as Gomez, died from her injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Camry, driven by Gonzalez, was traveling east on CR 140.

DPS says that Gonzalez disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of South CR 1200 and lost control before crashing into a dumpster and a fence.

Gonzalez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and was booked into the Midland County Jail.

