DPS identifies Midland woman killed in Martin County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Martin County on Friday left one person dead and another person injured.

The victim has been identified as Toni Place, 56, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 349, eight miles north of Midland, at 1:57 p.m. Friday.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Buick Lacrosse, a Hyundai and an 18-wheeler.

The Buick driver, identified as 31-year-old Casey Ketchersid of Lamesa, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Place, died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Hyundai and 18-wheeler were traveling north on State Highway 349 while the Buick was traveling south.

According to DPS, the Buick failed to control its speed and nearly hit a vehicle making a left turn in front of it. It then entered the northbound lane, where it crashed into the Hyundai and pushed it into the 18-wheeler.

