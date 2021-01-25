Advertisement

City of Midland to offer grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

(KOSA)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland will soon begin offering grants to small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the City of Midland and Midland College Business and Economic Development Center are working together to assist small businesses through the City of Midland Micro-Grant Assistance Project. The program is available for any business interruptions happening on or after March 27, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Grants of $10,000 will be made available to eligible businesses on a first-come first-serve basis.

Applications for the grant will become available on the city’s website starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Completed applications and supporting documents must be hand-delivered to the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201. W. Florida Ave. Midland, TX. The building’s business hours are Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who needs help or has questions about the application can contact the Midland College Business and Economic Development Center (BEDC) at 432-684-4309 or bedc@midland.edu or Isaac Garnett, City of Midland Community Development Manager, at 432-685-7408.

