Texans flock to Odessa Guns and Blades Show to stock up

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Silver Spur Trade Show hosted its first Guns and lades show of the year Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, and round by round, hundreds of people stocked up on ammo, guns, mags, and knives.

Show organizer Kim Sansom said they host four shows a year here, but lately, the turnout has been bigger than ever.

“Right now, a lot of people are buying personal protection and firearms whether it be shotguns, or 9 mm, 380s or such, just because of all the unrest that is going on so they can protect their families.”

Gun owner Joshua Lemon said he came out to purchase a pistol because he’s concerned about losing his gun rights now that Joe Biden, a proponent of gun control, is president.

“He’s already wanted to increase taxes on ammunition. 22 is a cheap round. It is designed for just playing with and having fun, and we’re having these things get jacked up,” said Lemon.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in gun and ammo sales because of the change to the Democratic Party,” said Sansom.

But Lemon added - now that people are flocking to buy more and more guns, he hopes they’re responsible.

“My family trained me to have the responsibility, finger control, not to point it at anything you don’t want to shoot. There are certain rules and regulations that can be used to teach people proper firearm discipline,” said Lemon.

The last day for the Gun and Blade Show will be Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM. It then moves to Midland on February 6th.

