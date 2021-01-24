Advertisement

New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe.

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield talks to the media in Wellington, New Zealand.(AP Photo/Nick Perry, File)

Like other returning travelers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before being returning home on Jan. 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive.

He said health officials will conduct genome testing but are working under the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus.

He said they are investigating to see whether its possible she caught the disease from another returning traveler who was staying in the same quarantine facility.

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus, at least for now. Bloomfield said officials are ramping up contact tracing and testing efforts and hope to have more information about the case in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave
Crash File Photo: MGN
DPS: 3-year-old from Iraan killed in crash
Two men, ages 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged with multiple 1st-degree felonies.
Two people arrested in Andrews County shooting
Drug File Photo: MGN
FIRST ON CBS7: Four arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics in Pecos County
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

Latest News

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
Kremlin: US comments on protests support lawbreaking
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge: Rittenhouse can’t associate with white supremacists
An explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, is under investigation. No...
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd of...
Wash. officer strikes, injures at least 1 with vehicle while clearing street race