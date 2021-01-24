Man killed in Northeast Odessa car wreck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police say one man is dead following a major car accident early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., police responded to a car crash near 42n St. and Preston Smith. An investigation revealed a gray Ford F-250, driven by Rodger Deleon, 35, of Odessa, was traveling east on 42nd and struck the center divider between Preston Smith and East Loop 338.

Deleon was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin have been notified. Police say alcohol was a possible contributing factor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

