Advertisement

Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave

Coach Taryn Parker was hired to lead the program in June
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt confirmed with CBS7 that the district has placed Coach Taryn Parker on immediate administrative leave, causing an abrupt head coaching change in the middle of the soccer season.

Parker was just hired to lead the program in June.

She coached just one regular season match as head coach before her dismissal.

No information has been released on the reason Parker was placed on administrative leave.

We will continue to look into allegations surrounding Parker’s suspension, and update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash File Photo: MGN
DPS: 3-year-old from Iraan killed in crash
Two men, ages 18 and 16, have been arrested and charged with multiple 1st-degree felonies.
Two people arrested in Andrews County shooting
Drug File Photo: MGN
FIRST ON CBS7: Four arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics in Pecos County
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Odessa COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic to be held Sunday morning

Latest News

Midland soccer coach placed on administrative leave
Midland soccer coach placed on administrative leave
#5 Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 team in the country
Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 ranked team in the country
#5 Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 team in the country
HIGHLIGHTS: #5 Odessa College volleyball dominates #1 team in the country
Boys Basketball: Odessa at Permian
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Odessa at home