Head Midland girls’ soccer coach placed on immediate administrative leave

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt confirmed with CBS7 that the district has placed Coach Taryn Parker on immediate administrative leave, causing an abrupt head coaching change in the middle of the soccer season.

Parker was just hired to lead the program in June.

She coached just one regular season match as head coach before her dismissal.

No information has been released on the reason Parker was placed on administrative leave.

We will continue to look into allegations surrounding Parker’s suspension, and update the story as we learn more.

